China always had a connection with Bollywood. From praising our Indian culture to Indian movies, Chinese people have been very rooted for us. Now once again, they have proved their love by using Bollywood’s one of the most iconic dance numbers ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ as their indirect protest anthem. Scroll below to find out what has happened.

Well, for the unversed, the Jimmy Jimmy song was composed by Bappi Lahiri and was picturised on the veteran actor and dance icon Mithun Chakraborty. This song was one of the most epic Disco songs that will never go out of trend. However, it started to come in our feeds in the last few days, and here’s why!

In China, people are showing their dissatisfaction towards the Xi Jinping government’s stringent zero-Covid policy, causing the people to be stuck at home by using the Bollywood song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’. In Mandarin, ‘Jie mi, Jie mi’ translates to ‘give me rice’.

Now, people are making reels and videos on it with empty vessels indicating the shortage of rice and essential amenities. These are now trending on the Chinese social media platforms Douyin and on TikTok.

People who are protesting against the government have faced the wrath of the security personnel of China. Even though Covid cases have been found once again in the neighbourhoods of China, only a few have been found as Covid positive. However, the government issued a lockdown for all neighbourhoods, causing a huge problem for everyone.

Well, this is not the first time that we saw China favouring Indian culture or entertainment. Indian movies like 3 Idiots, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Dangal, and Andhadhun have been enjoyed massively by the Chinese people.

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

