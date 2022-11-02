It’s Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter’s birthday on Tuesday and his “bhabhi” (sister-in-law), Mira Rajput can’t keep calm.

Mira took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted and image of herself which shows her in the company of her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter can seen photobombing the couple as he makes a running pose and grins.

Mira wrote in the caption, “We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in July 2015.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Siddhant Chaturvedi Make A Birthday Memorable For Their ‘Phone Bhoot’ Co-Star Ishaan Khatter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram