It’s Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter’s birthday on Tuesday and his “bhabhi” (sister-in-law), Mira Rajput can’t keep calm.
Mira took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted and image of herself which shows her in the company of her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.
Ishaan Khatter can seen photobombing the couple as he makes a running pose and grins.
Mira wrote in the caption, “We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite.”
Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in July 2015.
