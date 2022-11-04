Film producer Boney Kapoor revealed an incident when he scolded his daughter Janhvi Kapoor for ordering grilled fish without butter while he was holidaying with his wife late Bollywood star Sridevi and Janhvi in New York.

He shared: “I scolded Janhvi only once when we were in New York for a holiday. And, over there at a restaurant Janhvi ordered a grilled fish with no butter and I was like, ‘What’s the fun of having fish without butter?'”

Boney Kapoor is coming along with Janhvi Kapoor to promote the movie ‘Mili’ on The Kapil Sharma Show and they shared several interesting anecdotes from their lives.

Janhvi Kapoor is quite diet conscious like her mom and she started dieting at a very early age. Boney Kapoor shared: “She started dieting at the age of 13 as sometimes people used to pull her leg and she was never fat she was just healthy. Because of that, she started dieting and all. I used to be stressed while going out with Janhvi as she used to select a restaurant where she will get her diet food and Sridevi did the same.”

He recalled asking his chef to travel with them so that he can prepare a proper Indian meal at home for him. “They both used to team up and select a place where they would get their type of food. Quite a few times we used to have our chef travelling with us so I had to call him and tell him to keep some Indian food ready as I’ll come home and have it because at the restaurant, he is only going to taste the food.”

