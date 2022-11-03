Singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to showcase his acting chops on screen. He recently launched his next film titled Badass Ravi Kumar and it has inspired many reactions and a bunch of memes on social media. Among many who trolled, KRK has also reacted to the trailer.

Self-proclaimed film critic and former actor, who is well-known for his 2008 action thriller film Deshdrohi, roasted the teaser on Twitter, saying that the film is not likely to find any takers. Scroll down to know more about what he said about Himesh’s film.

KRK wrote, “Himesh Bhai Agar Daaku Ka role hai, Toh Daaku Ki Dress Toh Pahan Lete. Daaku Ko rockstar ki dress Pahne Huwe, First-time Dekh Raha hun. Ppl just imagine how good these Copywoodwala are for making films. And it’s proof that Copywood is not ready to stop making disaster films.”

Kamaal Khan then followed up with another tweet, “Himesh Reshammiya’s new film #BadassRavikumar announced. Written by Himesh. Music by Himesh. Direction by Himesh. Produced by Himesh. Actor Bhi Himesh Aur Darshak Bhi Himesh.”

“Huge Congratulations to Himesh Reshammiya for making his new film #BadassRavikumar which will break all the records of #Deshdrohi by a big margin. Thank you Himesh Bhai. Love you,” KRK wrote in another tweet.

Soon after his tweet, netizens were quick to point out Himesh took inspiration from him and compared Badass Ravi Kumar with Deshdrohi. A user wrote, “Just like Deshdrohi. You are his inspiration,” while another wrote, “But phir bhi tumhare Deshdrohi movie se kaafi achhi hogi.. Deshdrohi mein bhi –KRK actor, KRK director, KRK producer, KRK was also the audience.”

Himesh Reshammiya’s new film is touted to release in 2023. Are you interested in watching action musical entertainers? Let us know in the comments.

