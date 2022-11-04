Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor often leads the headlines for every reason possible. Currently, the actress is neck-deep busy promoting the film Mili which had a special screening last night, and her friends from B-town came to watch and congratulate her. However, apart from her successful career graph, Janhvi is hitting the headlines once again for apparently buying a lavish bungalow in Bandra. Scroll below to find out all the deets!

Daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi, for the first time, worked with her dad in the movie Mili and in the latest interviews, she has shared how panicked she is to know the audience’s reaction to the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to her bungalow, as per reports on Indextap.com, Janhvi Kapoor has bought a new duplex bungalow for Rs 65 crore in Bandra. The duplex comes with a huge spread of 8669 square feet with a carpet area of 6421. Yes, that’s right! According to the reports, Janhvi has already registered for the property on October 12 by depositing Rs 3.90 crore as stamp duty and registration fees. Pictures of her new house are yet to surface on the internet. Now, all her bungalow needs is a makeover.

And if the reports are to be believed, then Janhvi Kapoor might get her bungalow’s interior done by none other than Gauri Khan. Well, Gauri is one of the most well-known interior designers of the celebrity house who is known for her lavish but minimalistic touch.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor has already sold her previous flat to her upcoming co-star Rajkummar Rao in July for Rs 44 crore. That flat was around 3,456 sq ft.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a pipeline of projects lined up for her in the future, including Mr and Mrs Mahi. However, she was last seen in Goodluck Jerry. What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s lavish bungalow purchase? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Milind Soman Reveals Quitting Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar For Food, Says It Was A Part Of “Baad Mein Khayenge” Culture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram