Filmmaking is not an easy task, and the process might get a little risky through its way. However, every filmmaker and producer try their best to put all their effor to make a film successful. But when Boney Kapoor was working on Mr India with the late Sridevi and his brother Anil Kapoor, people had shown doubts about it.

For those who don’t know, Boney is one of the risk-takers, he never shies away to take risks when it comes to movies or in his personal life. It was he who had made Mr India at a budget of Rs 3 crore back in 1987 when films were made within a budget of 50-70 lakhs.

Now, in an interview with Times of India, Boney Kapoor recalled the time when Mr India was made and shared how people had gone to his father Surinder Kapoor and told him that his son has gone mad. They had even gone to his brother Anil Kapoor who was casted as the male lead for the film. People had warned him that working on this film might ruin his career as he would be invisible for most of the parts and that Boney will only ‘highlight’ Sridevi in the film.

Boney Kapoor further revealed that as he had used every last penny in the film that after wrapping it up, he was completely broke. However, the producer was quite confident about the movie and had told his brother Anil Kapoor that he would forever be remembered as Mr India as he believed the film would be an ‘iconic’. He said, “I had faith in the project and I told Anil that you will be remembered as Mr. India till your last breath.”

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Mili starring his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. What are your thoughts about Mr India? Isn’t it one iconic Hindi cinema?

