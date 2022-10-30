At a time when break-ups and divorce have become common, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are an ideal couple who stood for each other thick and thin and went on rule Bollywood. Their love story is no less than Yash Raj’s film plot.

Not only they had a magical love story, the two have been married for nearly three decades now. The power couple is also the parents to three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Back in 1997, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and candidly spoke about their love for each other. As reported by IBTimes, the superstar said, “She is very real. Unlike an actor or say, someone like me, who’s never very real. I think the complete contrast is that I am an actor because I don’t like being Shah Rukh, she is Gauri because she loves being Gauri. I find that wonderful because there are very few people who are satisfied… I just don’t want this calmness and this peace to be destroyed by me.”

In the same chat show, King Khan further said, “She is the opposite of me, I am hyper she is calm, I’m a workaholic, she is very relaxed…. I think she married only because I can make her laugh.” Gauri Chipped in saying, “Yes he makes me laugh, he is an entertainer in the house.”

Taking about who proposed for marriage to whom, “Gauri said, “He didn’t ask me to get married. It just happened, none of us proposed to each other.”

On the work front, Gauri Khan was seen in the reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she opened up about their personal and professional lives, in the midst of much banter and laughter. She also graced the Koffee couch hosted by her friend Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan.

