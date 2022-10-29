Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been quite vocal about his opinions on Twitter. He often criticised Bollywood ever since his film The Kashmir Files did not receive much support from the industry. Now he has come down heavily on the Hindi film industry once again.

It is worth pointing out that the year 2022 has not been favourable for big-budget films at the box office while smaller films, many of them from down south, have done well. Kannada film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty is another example that turned out to be a huge box-office success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri asked Bollywood to ‘understand simple maths’ referring to the two films mentioned above as well as the Telugu film Karthikeya 2 and R Madhavan’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The filmmaker wrote, “4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support – #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. The total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple Maths and learn?”

4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support – #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple maths and learn? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 28, 2022

Soon after Vivek Agnihotri tweeted many of his followers reacted claiming that Bollywood was unable to unlearn old habits. “Unlearning is a difficult and time-consuming process,” wrote one. Several netizens opposed Vivek’s opinion and said that Rocketry did have a south star R Madhavan. One user tweeted, “saying Rocketry didn’t had star is false…Madhavan is a huge star down south and the Tamil and Hindi version had Suriya and SRK as guest appearances.”

The Kashmir Files, and Kantara outperformed big-budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, Radhe Shyam, and Samrat Prithviraj, all of which had big stars and budgets of over Rs 100 crore each.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled For Bumping Into A Plant While Walking, Netizens React, “Jhad Se Chot Lagi hai Powder Lagao Madam Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram