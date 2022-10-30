A lot has changed ever since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. Amongst the first few controversial things that happened was the return of former US president Donald Trump. Soon after, Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut also hinted at a return saying followers will get a lot of ‘masala.’ Amidst it all, KRK has already imagined himself as I&B minister and way ahead.

To begin with, Kangana is termed the ‘controversial queen’ of Bollywood for a reason. She has never hidden her thoughts and openly called out anyone and everyone who has allegedly been a roadblock in her career. The biggest scandal was terming Karan Johar the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ on his own show, Koffee With Karan. In addition, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone were among her daily targets while she was on the micro-blogging website.

KRK, on the other hand, does all he can to spread negativity around Bollywood films. From Radhe, Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj to Brahmastra, Adipurush and Pathaan, he’s not left a single Hindi creation. But in a never expected scenario, Kamaal is now supporting Kangana Ranaut and wants her to take over the I&B ministry.

In his latest tweet, KRK wrote, “Just imagine If #KanganaRanaut is I&B minister and #KRK is censor board chairman. Kasam Se Bollywood Ke Toh Maze hi Aa Jaayenge!”

If one recalls, Kamaal R Khan was recently talking about joining politics. He now hails Kangana Ranaut after she expressed her interest to fight in Lok Sabha Polls in 2024. “Ok! So #KanganaRanaut is all set to contest #Loksabha election from #Mandi. She understood that money and power is in politics only,” read his tweet.

Just imagine If #KanganaRanaut is I&B minister and #KRK is censor board chairman. Kasam Se Bollywood Ke Toh Maze hi Aa Jaayenge! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2022

Ok! So #KanganaRanaut is all set to contest #Loksabha election from #Mandi. She understood that money and power is in politics only.😁 pic.twitter.com/5jvdiAn4Y9 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2022

Would you like to see Kangana Ranaut head I&B ministry and KRK as the Censor Board chairman?

