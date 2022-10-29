Bollywood’s most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married earlier this year in an intimate wedding ceremony. Shortly after, the two announced their pregnancy on social media saying that they are all set to welcome their first child, soon.

The couple took to Instagram and shared a very heartwarming picture of her with Ranbir. The photo showed Alia lying down on a hospital bed. Many speculated that the actress had already conceived before she got married and hence the hush-hush ceremonies.

Since the announcement, Ranlia fans are eagerly waiting to see the little munchkin. Now the latest report reveals Alia Bhatt’s delivery date. Scroll down to know more.

It’s well-known that Alia Bhatt’s delivery date will be in November. As per ETimes report, the actress’ delivery date tentatively could be between November 20 and 30. Interestingly, her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday also falls on November 28. This means the Kapoor family would be celebrating two birthdays hereafter on November 28. The Heart of Stone actress has also booked herself at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital for the delivery.

Meanwhile, Alia has been unstoppable after the pregnancy announcement. The actress has been sharing pics from her pregnancy outfits to footwear. She even launched her own line of maternity wear. Needless to say, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her pregnancy and talk about it during promotional events or award ceremonies.

Alia Bhatt, days after the announcement of her pregnancy, was seen promoting her film ‘Darlings’ in which she opened up about the stress during pregnancy and gave her precious piece of advice to continue working even during this period.

Likewise, during the acceptance speech after being honoured with Time100 Impact award, the actress mentioned how the baby ‘relentlessly kicked’ her throughout her speech. She also talked at length about it during the promotional events of her recent projects, including ‘Darlings’ and ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’.

