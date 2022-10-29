The weekend journey begins for Ram Setu and Thank God and this is indeed the critical time. Both the films somehow managed to sail through the festive season with hiccups on certain days but now is the time to fly high! The trends of morning occupancy for Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn starrers show a slight jump and below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, Ram Setu has managed to collect a 4-day total of 41.45 crores. The opening day was better than expected but Akshay Kumar starrer slowed down soon after. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s film began its run as an underperformer and has failed to show any impact. It stands at 21.55 crores currently.

As far as the morning occupancy of Ram Setu and Thank God are concerned, both the films seemed to be gearing up for a fair day at the ticket windows. Abhishek Sharma directorial is witnessed an average occupancy of around 11% while Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer was somewhere in the range of 9%.

Of course, the numbers are not as an Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar film usually is during a festive season, but one can be hopeful as they are better than yesterday. This weekend is ultimately going to decide where the lifetime of both movies could land up to. Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Ram Setu also stars Nushrratt Bharruccha and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. The film revolves around the historical bridge of the same name and Akshay plays the role of an archaeologist. On the other hand, Thank God has an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh among many others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

