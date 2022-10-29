Nothing is really working out for Thank God as the film is now registering very low collections. On Friday, the film dipped further to 3.30 crores. Thursday was as it is quite low at 4.15 crores so it was expected that on Friday the film won’t dip so much more and stay at least over the 3.50 crores mark. However, that hasn’t happened either with the numbers just about staying over 3 crores.

The film has flopped in a major way and even if the numbers double up today (which won’t be the case), nothing can save it. Actually, at best one can expect the numbers to go to 4.50 crores today, though even that would be a stretch. If by any miracle the numbers go over and above that, even then a lifetime of 50 crores seems to be out of reach for the film. In fact, realistically speaking, the film may just about touch 40 crores, and that’s about it.

So far, Thank God has collected 21.55 crores and the 30 crores mark should be crossed before the weekend ends. Runway 34 had collected 33 crores in its lifetime and at least those numbers would be crossed during the weekdays. After that, the next best collections of a Hindi movie were scored by Shamshera which stood at 42.48 crores, and it would be a challenge to reach there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections are as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

