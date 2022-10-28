Both Bollywood Diwali releases aren’t performing up to the mark. Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra‘s Thank God released on Tuesday and got the benefit of back-to-back holidays. Sadly, none of the films managed to take full advantage of it. Now let’s see how they are performing at the box office on day 4.

In the first 3 days, both films had the benefit of partial holidays due to Diwali celebrations. Now, the real test has begun as today it’s a complete working day all across the country. A lot is dependent on today’s performance as it will set the stage for the upcoming weekend and make it clear if there’s any chance for both films from Monday onwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Addatoday.com, both Ram Setu and Thank God are going neck and neck in morning occupancies for day 4. Both films have recorded occupancy of 6-8% in morning shows, which is really poor. No big change is expected in afternoon shows. If not good only decent growth is expected in night shows. So, it is turning out to be a lacklustre day for both the Bollywood biggies. Let’s see what total comes on board at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, both Ram Setu and Thank God have witnessed an underwhelming first 3 days at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s film is comparatively better, but overall it’s still a disappointing number considering its scale. Akshay’s film has made 35.40 crores in 3 days in India. On the other hand, Ajay and Sidharth’s film has earned 18.25 crores so far in India. Both films are complete washouts overseas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office (Worldwide): Hindi Version Crosses 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram