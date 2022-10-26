Ram Setu Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Diwali season is supposed to fill hearts and lives with joy, light and prosperity. There were 2 other notable options at the ticket windows – Thank God and Har Har Mahadev. But the Akshay Kumar starrer surely led the race, but has it earned as far as the expectations are concerned? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Akshay Kumar starrer is clashing at the box office with another Bollywood biggie – Thank God. The Ajay Devgn led film is a fantasy comedy and has an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh among many others. Despite the massive star pull, Akki along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha seems to be the first choice of audience.

Witnessing the occupancy trends, Ram Setu was clearly leading as compared to Thank God. Not that the film was doing great and witnessing a crazy response, but expectations were for the word of mouth to grow and audience to flood the theatre halls by end of the day. Of course, the trends got a little better by the evening.

As per the trends flowing in, Ram Setu had made earnings of around 10-12 crore on Day 2 after clocking 15.25 crore on Day 1. This brings its overall collections to 15.25-17.25 crores. The film indeed remained the first choice of the audience as its competitor Thank God remained in the range of 6-8 crores. However, now the difference between both film collections is getting narrower.

After the box office failure of most Akshay Kumar films recently including Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputli, Raksha Bandhan, it remains highly crucial for this action-adventure to perform well. It might otherwise lead for the leading star to reconsider his film choices as Shah Rukh Khan did post the highly-disappointing verdict of Zero.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

