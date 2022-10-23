Thank God Advance Booking At Box Office Predictions: Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer To Open In 10-12 Crores Range

The BIG Diwali day is here and all eyes are on how do new releases Thank God and Ram Setu open at the box office. Typically, a Diwali release opens really big. When the release is planned a day after Diwali, the festivities continue well into the weekdays/weekend that follows. It’s also considered to be one of the best days ever for Hindi releases, in fact amongst the Top-3 of the year.

Yes, of late there have been some of the biggest openers even on a non-holiday, case in point being KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] and Brahmastra, which are event releases. The kind of hype surrounding these films was unprecedented. In case of upcoming releases though, it seems like current booking is what would take them through. It has also to do with the fact that the films are releasing on Tuesday, which is a very unconventional day to arrive. Though in case of long weekends films have arrived on Thursday too, but a mid-week release like this is rare.

As a result, Thank God is expected to take an opening in the range of 10-12 crores. The film can expect to have some of its best business coming from Gujarat and Maharashtra, where comedies like these are accepted far more whole-heartedly.

Also, one can expect word of mouth to come into play big time, which should allow the collections to swing positively during evening and night shows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

