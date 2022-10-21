Brahmastra is now practically in its last stage at theatres. The footfalls have of course been exhausted over a period of time, now that the film is playing in theatres for 6 weeks. Also, its first couple of weeks were quite heavy, so sooner or later the numbers had to start tapering. That said, the film has more than done its job and now it’s about whatever maximum it can accumulate in order to collect that added bonus.

The film now stands at 266 crores* (all languages) and by the time it celebrates 50 days at the box office, it should cross the 267 crores mark. That would be it for the film as won’t be able to reach 270 crores. Till about two weeks back it had seemed that the film would have some sort of ammunition to take it past the 275 crores milestone, and in the process might get close to or even surpass RRR [Hindi] which had collected 277 crores. However, the SS Rajamouli-directed modern-day classic would stay over Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, Ayan Mukerji too has done nothing short of remarkable by creating the world of Brahmastra. For the man who started his career with Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this is indeed a major step in the right direction as he has now moved on from making intimate human relationships tale to something spectacular which is made only for the big screens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Brahmastra box office updates!

Must Read: Doctor G Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Has A Low First Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram