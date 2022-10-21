Doctor G Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Has A Low First Week

It was a low first week for Doctor G as it could barely collect 20.50 crores* at the box office. Contribution over the weekdays was poor with just a little over 5 crores coming in. Now that’s not the kind of trending that the film would have bargained for as after an underwhelming opening weekend, at the bare minimum 10 crores were needed during the weekdays for it to stay afloat. However with that not happening, the film will now just have a few shows for itself in the second week.

As a matter of fact it will face further hurdle post Tuesday when Ram Setu and Thank God will arrive since both these films will end up occupying most of the screens and shows. Then there is Kantara (Hindi) as well which has emerged out of nowhere and in fact also disturbed the business of Doctor G to a large extent. This isn’t all as Black Adam released yesterday and started its journey on a good note.

It is plain unfortunate for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to suffer this fate as this one serves better for sure. However, it’s plain destiny and I am sure the actor has moved on as well. Next in line for him is An Action Hero and one just hopes that it brings with it enough ammunition to light up the screens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

