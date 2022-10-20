Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ is truly winning all hearts with its unprecedented growth across the nation. The film is registering a kind of rage among the audience that is never seen before. Further to this, after booking great success with its Kannada version, the film’s growth in the Hindi market is truly creating examples of its success with its constantly increasing box office numbers.

While ‘Kantara’ opened up with a huge 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market, its second-day collection counted 2.75 Cr. with 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market. Moreover, having witnessed a reduction in ticket prices on Monday the film still booked a phenomenal jump of 40 to 50% in the collection as compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market, with 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and 1.95 Cr. Net on Wednesday in the Hindi market. While ‘Kantara’ is growing at the box office, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss.

It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation it receives from everywhere.

