Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is making quite a noise at the box office ever since it arrived in cinemas on September 30, 2022. Rishab directed it and also starred in it. The film has already earned over 100 crores globally. And it’s getting appreciated from every corner of the world. Celebrities are also pouring their love for the film as well. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about it. Scroll down to read it.

RGV is known for speaking his mind. He never shies away from saying what he thinks is right. After Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Dhanush, now the filmmaker has showered his love on Rishab’s directorial Kantara.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle to praise Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Talking about the greatness of the movie, he wrote, “The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres… #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come.”

In the following tweet, Ram Gopal Varma praised the filmmaker while taking a jibe at the big-budget films and penned, “In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget filmmakers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections.”

And in the following conclusion tweet, Ram Gopal Varma further added, “Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara, Like how Shiva keeps walking up to Guliga Daiva. All film industry people will need to pay you tuition fees.”

Kantara released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 14, and it will also be released in Malayalam this week. What are your thoughts about RGV’s opinion? Let us know in the comments.

