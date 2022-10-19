Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is said to be the next big thing at the pan-India level. The first part, despite mixed reviews and a slow start, put on a surprising run at the box office by making over 100 crores in the Hindi version alone. Expectedly, the hype is at its peak for part 2. But who would have thought that it will end up beating Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan and many more biggies? Keep reading to know more.

Pushpa’s first part released towards the end of 2021. Despite Covid restrictions and competition in the form of 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film did extremely well at ticket windows and was a commercial success. Apart from that, Allu Arjun’s character of Pushpraj became a huge hit on social media. It’s the same craze or even bigger than what Yash’s KGF or Prabhas’ Bahubali had enjoyed.

As Pushpa 2 is reportedly arriving next year, fans are already excited to know even small details and updates about the film. Thanks to such buzz, it has surpassed several big Bollywood releases of 2023. As per the list released by Ormax, the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film is at the top of ‘Most-Awaited Hindi Films’. It’s understood considering the mega success of the prequel.

Second is Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated Pathaan. The actioner marks SRK’s comeback on the big screens after 5 years. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 holds the third spot on the list. Shah Rukh’s Jawan and Dunki seal the list by being in fourth and fifth positions respectively. This list released by Ormax considers Hindi films releasing after December 2022 with their trailers yet to be released.

What do you think, is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 rightly placed at the top of the list? Share with us through comments.

