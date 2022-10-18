After underwhelming films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is all set to rock 2023. One of his much-awaited films is Salaar which is being waited with bated breath by fans. The latest we hear about the film is in regard to its climax, which is said to be next level by the producers. Keep reading to know more.

The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. On one hand, fans love watching the Bahubali star in action avatar, while on the other hand, Neel has a legacy of big actioners like KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Looking at this, movie lovers are eagerly waiting to see this deadly duo creating a big-screen epic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the report in Tollywood.net, producers of Salaar (Hombale Films) have commented on the film’s climax. They are promising that it will be terrific and on the level of setting a benchmark. For those who don’t know, the latest blockbuster from Sandalwood, Kantara is also produced by Hombale Films and looking at the response to the climax of Rishab Shetty’s film, they are quite confident about the Prabhas starrer.

Such confidence shown by the producers has raised our excitement for Salaar. Let’s hope the film will fulfil all the expectations.

Meanwhile, recently the first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran was unveiled. On his birthday, the makers took an opportunity to wish their star member and to introduce a new character from Salaar. Prithviraj will be seen playing the character of Vardharaja Mannaar in the film. The superstar from the Malayalam industry brings on an aura that can effectively influence the story of the film. Sources in the unit said that Prithviraj’s character of Vardharaja will match that of Prabhas in the film, and will create a great drama that fans will lap up.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Raashi Khanna Heaps Praises On Sardar Director Mithran: “Future Of Our Films Is In Good Hands”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram