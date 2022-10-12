After a gloomy phase of Covid, the Indian film industry did well at the worldwide box office by giving out films which raked in huge numbers. Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 stands at the top position on that list for the year 2022, while Mani Ratnam‘s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has entered the list recently. Keep reading to know more.

Today, we’ll be talking about the highest Indian grossers at the worldwide box office this year. The parameter here is that the film should have earned a minimum of 400 crores gross globally. Fulfilling that one expectation, we have got 5 films on the list. Out of them, one is from Tollywood industry, one is from Bollywood, one is from Sandalwood industry and two are from Kollywood. All these 5 films have been pan-India releases.

Have a look:

KGF Chapter 2 – Yash’s magnum opus is at the top position with a mammoth collection of 1230 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The film earned way beyond expectations in all languages but it’s the Hindi version which surprised one and all with its performance.

RRR – After Bahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli struck gold with RRR. It did well in all languages in India. In international markets too, the film raked in unbelievable numbers. It stands at 2nd on the list with a global total of 1144 crores gross.

Vikram – Kamal Haasan got his much-deserved blockbuster success at the worldwide box office with Vikram. While the film did a record-breaking collection in Tamil Nadu, it went on to earn over 100 crores in overseas. With a collection of 426 crores gross, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is at 3rd.

Brahmastra – This Ayan Mukerji directorial is another big box office phenomenon of the season. Despite mixed reviews, the film made 423.16 crores gross (still running) globally as it presented something never-seen-before in Indian cinema. It stands at 4th on the list.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – Mani Ratnam’s film stands at 5th currently but will soon cross Brahmastra and Vikram on the list. This period drama saw highly polarizing reviews coming its way. Despite that, the film made 416 crores gross in the first 12 days and is still running successfully.

