Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly-awaited Indian films. Even though the shoot is yet to start, the buzz is already at its peak. Fans are waiting to see Pushpraj setting his rule and facing his rival SP Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil). Amid this, speculations are already on about the item song with names like Samantha and Nora Fatehi doing rounds. Keep reading to know more.

As we all know, Samantha had set the screens on fire with the item song ‘Oo Antava‘ in the first part. The song turned out to be one of the major factors in attracting crowds to theatres in mass centres. After such success, the makers are planning to recreate the magic but this time, not Sam but another actress is being considered.

As per the report in Tollywood.net, there will be an item song in Pushpa 2 and the actress grooving in it will not just be a part of the song but will also have a role to play in the film. Also, it is learnt that the actress will play Allu Arjun’s love interest. Earlier, it was said that Samantha will join the film after the success of ‘Oo Antava…”. Some speculations even had Nora Fatehi’s name for an item song and a crucial character.

Amid the above-mentioned names, Pushpa 2 will be reportedly having Tamannaah Bhatia taking the entire country by storm with her moves and sensual avatar. The Bahubali actress is yet to officially come on board but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are said to be keen to work with her. Let’s hope it’s true!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

