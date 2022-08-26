From starting her career in acting through her debut film Yeh Maaya Chesave, Samantha Ruth Prabhu went on to be the leading queen of the south. And since her recent special number ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, her fandom and career have grown exponentially. It’s showering offers on Samantha, and the recent one offered to her was Jr NTR’s next.

This isn’t the first time both the actors will be starring with each other. For the unversed, NTR and Samantha worked together on some amazing projects like Janatha Garage, Rabhasa and Brindavanam. It would surely be exciting to see the two share screen space once again.

However, it looks like seeing them sharing screen space once again would remain a dream. Since the topic of Jr NTR’s next film made it to the headlines, the makers of the film especially director Koratala Siva, were eyeing to rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead in the film. Now, buzz claims that Samantha has refused to do the film due to remuneration issues.

Yes, as per reports by Gulte.com, an insider revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has refused to be in the Koratala Siva directorial starring Jr NTR over payment issues. The insider claimed that Siva offered Sam a whopping ₹2.5 crore for starring in the film. However, Samantha demanded a jaw-dropping amount of ₹4 crore which if not agreed to then she won’t do the film. This isn’t the first time happening, earlier reports had claimed that Samantha won’t be able to star in the RRR star‘s film due to prior commitment issues.

It is to be noted that the reports haven’t been confirmed as of yet. The makers of Samantha herself yet have to share their take on it. However, this report comes just a day after other reports claimed that Samantha had hiked her remuneration.

As per reports by Telugu Cinema, Samantha had hiked her prince from 2 crore to 3.5-4 crore and isn’t accepting any projects below these figures.

What are your thoughts on Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly refusing to work with Jr NTR over remuneration issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

