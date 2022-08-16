South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to grab our attention with her swoon-worthy looks and fashion statements. The actress also makes sure that she gives it tough to those who try to challenge her and so makes sure to keep her opinion unfiltered.

Samantha undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following around the world, and since her recent dance number (Oo Antava) for Pushpa, the number of fans going Gaga over her is just skyrocketing. However, these fans at times cross some boundaries leading to a spat with the celebrities. A similar situation took place with Samantha too. Read on to know more.

Back in 2011, according to Indiaglitz, reports had claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu during her promotional event at a mall slapped a fan in public. Yes, you read that right! The actress was basking in the glorious success of her films ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and ‘Brindavanam’ and was focusing on the promotional events of her films in different parts of the state.

During one such promotional event at a mall in Tirupati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu apparently left annoyed after the bouncers and the security failed to manage the huge mob of fans that had arrived at the mall to see the actress. During the whole situation, one fan managed to get close to Samantha and pull her, leaving her irritated and that’s when she reportedly slapped the fan across the face.

Not just this, reports also claim that the actress also yelled at a few more boys and walked out of the mall after being annoyed over the fans’ behaviour.

Yikes! That would have been harsh.

What are your thoughts on Samantha allegedly slapping a fan after getting annoyed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

