Salaar: Prabhas' Pan-Indian Monster Is Coming, Mark The Release Date On Your Calendars

India’s highly anticipated venture Salaar starring superstar Prabhas, and directed by Prashanth Neel, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur is all set to be released on 28th September 2023. This high-voltage actioner has been making rounds of conversations since the time the first look of the film was launched and fans cannot wait to see Prabhas in his most ferocious, rawest and massiest avatar. On the occasion of Independence day, the makers released a new poster from the film of the lead actor Prabhas, announcing the release date.

Salaar is an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot around the globe in countries such as India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The first instalment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last instalment. While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this. The bar for the movie has already been set quite high.

While Salaar is big in itself, it becomes even more promising with Prashanth Neel, India’s most sought-after director directing it. Post the success of the KGF franchise, Prashanth has become a household name and is certainly one of the biggest Pan India directors.

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas who enjoys pan-India appeal. Paired with Shruti Haasan, the movie will be released pan India in 5 languages. The movie also has versatile actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, besides a superlative ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others in the key role.

Salaar has already created a buzz among the nation as some of the biggest powerhouses who have written history with their box office numbers are coming together to create another blockbuster. Hombale Films, the makers of mass appealing franchise KGF and the lead actor of India’s highest grosser to date Baahubali, is all set to open just another unimaginable door for the mass audience in terms of great content, and high-octane action.

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Film’s Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of the film, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun!

