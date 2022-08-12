Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise was one mind-blowing film and this everyone can agree on. The film has everything a perfect ‘masala entertainer’ must have, from its dialogues to its hook steps, each of them had its uniqueness to it. One such step was Allu’s slipper step from ‘Srivalli’ which went on to be a huge sensation on social media. Well, now Amitabh Bachchan finally reveals the real story behind the step.

Sr Bachchan is presently busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. During one of the episodes, the legendary actor of Bollywood reveals the real story behind Allu’s mind-boggling slipper step in his film. PS: It’s just damn hilarious!

It was during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 when Amitabh Bachchan talked about the secret behind the step. Big B is quite famous when it comes to stories (trivia) related to a question and has been seen doing so in several episodes of the show. This time the Wazir actor shared quite an amazing trivia related to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

When a contestant on the show was asked a certain question from the movie, Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting trivia about Pushpa: The Rise’ hit song Srivalli. The song went on to create a separate fan base solely because of Allu Arjun’s iconic slipper step. Big B claimed that he was quite curious if this move from the actor was choreographed or was an actual mistake. When the actor asked about the same to his director during a shoot in Hyderabad, the director said, “Allu Arjun missed his slipper and it became a step”. Now the step has grown to be one of the most popular steps in South Cinemas’ history.

Woah! That’s so cool!

What are your thoughts on the real story of Allu Arjun’s hook step from Srivalli? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

