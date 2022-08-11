Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic entertainer Sita Ramam, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, has been cleared for release in the United Arab Emirates. The film, which was released in other parts of the world on August 5, was re-censored in the UAE and will hit screens there today, August 11.

Meanwhile, the Salmaan-starrer, which has opened to good reviews, has so far grossed a sum of Rs 33 crore worldwide, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Sita Ramam, a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of a war in 1965, has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in the snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir.

Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead actress of Sita Ramam. The film also features actress Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen, a Pakistan national who loathes India.

Recently, Prabhas went all out and praised the Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer. He said, “The trailer is very impressive. Dulquer Salmaan is a handsome hero, Superstar. Mrunal is beautiful. Rashmika is seen in a different role. Making a love story so grand is possible only when you have a passionate producer like Swapna Dutt. Sumanth does a role only if it is special. Looking forward to see his role. Telugu cinema is lucky to have a producer like Aswini Dutt.”

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the trailer, teaser and songs of Sita Ramam have received excellent responses from the audience of all sections. And the box office numbers are testimony of the same.

