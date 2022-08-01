Hindi and South films are now going global and releasing in multiple languages with the change in a scenario in the entertainment industry. From Prabhas, Ram Charan to Yash, South actors are now challenging the norms in the Hindi film industry and rewriting history with the success of their pan-India films. In a recent interview, actor Naga Chaitanya opened up on rejecting Bollywood films as he’s been insecure about his ‘South Indian Hindi’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Chaitanya happens to be a big name in the South Indian film industry. He comes from a legendary family and is the son of Nagarjuna who is a massive star in the country. Now coming back to the Naga not doing Bollywood films is because he’s always been insecure about his Hindi but is finally making his big Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Naga Chaitanya revealed why he rejected Bollywood films and said, “I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest.”

When asked what made him sign Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya said, “When I got the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same ‘disclaimer’. Aamir sir was totally comfortable with that because I am being cast as a South Indian boy who goes up north and that’s where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I speak. I do speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with that. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring in a Telugu flavour.”

LSC happens to be a Hindi remake of an iconic Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ which starred Tom Hanks. The film releases on August 11, 2022, and is one of the anticipated films of the year.

What are your thoughts on Naga Chaitanya opening up on rejecting Bollywood films? Tell us in the space below.

