Kamaal R Khan has been more active than usual in recent days. It was just yesterday when he accused YRF of inflating the box office numbers of Shamshera. On the other hand, he claimed Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan will be a sure-shot disaster. While all of that was not enough, now KRK is blaming Aamir Khan for being the reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. Scroll below for details.

Well, as most know, Kamaal has been behind Aamir ever since he got divorced from his wife Kiran Rao. The duo remain good friends and have also been working on Laal Singh Chaddha together. But this certain situation isn’t being digested by KRK who has been constantly raising his questions on the same.

KRK in his latest tweet has dragged Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his attack against Aamir Khan. He wrote, “I got full story, how #AamirKhan convinced #NagaChaitanya to divorce his wife #Samantha. Means he is having full black heart! Toh Bhai Aise Aadmi Ki film Toh Nahi Chal Sakti. My review will release soon.”

In another tweet, he also claimed, “Naga Chaitanya told to one of his director friend:- I do regret doing this film #LaalSinghChacha. I never thought that it will be so bad. But now I can’t do anything except calling it good film. Fair enough!”

Check out the tweets shared by KRK spreading negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha below:

I got full story, how #AamirKhan convinced #NagaChaitanya to divorce his wife #Samantha. Means he is having full black heart 🖤! Toh Bhai Aise Aadmi Ki film Toh Nahi Chal Sakti. My review will release soon. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 25, 2022

Naga Chaitanya told to one of his director friend:- I do regret doing this film #LaalSinghChacha. I never thought that it will be so bad. But now I can’t do anything except calling it good film.

Fair enough! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 24, 2022

Today I want to say only this to Aamir:- Dear #LaalSinghChacha your cry drama is not going to help your crap film. It’s going to be a sure shot disaster. So better to accept it before the release only. So that you won’t feel bad after the release. All the best. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 24, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. Sharman Joshi, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and others will be seen in pivotal roles.

