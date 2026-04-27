The married couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, tied the knot in September 2023 and became India’s most talked-about power couple. After their wedding, Parineeti & Raghav quickly established themselves as India’s most photographed pair. With fans closely following their relationship, they are interested in seeing both their public appearances and their financial success.

​Raghav Chadha Net Worth

Raghav Chadha became one of the youngest Rajya Sabha members in history at the age of 33. His financial disclosure tells a different story. According to Money Control, Chadha has an estimated net worth of around ₹50 lakh. The bulk of that, about ₹36-37 lakh, is in the form of a residential property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

​The rest is in gold and financial instruments. The remarkable thing about Chadha’s finances is that, unlike many public figures, there are no major reports linking him to businesses and heavy stock market investments. Most of his earnings come from his career in politics and his earlier work as a chartered accountant, including roles at Deloitte and Grant Thornton. He studied at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, and completed his schooling at Modern School in Barakhamba Road.

Parineeti Chopra Net Worth

According to Money Control, Parineeti Chopra appears to have a much higher net worth than Raghav, estimated at around ₹74 crore. She brings in the majority of the couple’s supposed ₹74.5 crore in wealth. In addition to her film career, she also earns through brand endorsements, public appearances, and other commercial projects.

​The 34-year-old actress has been part of Bollywood for many years now and has also been featured on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. She owns a luxurious residence in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at ₹22 crore. ​Her luxury car collection reportedly includes vehicles such as the Range Rover Vogue and an Audi Q8, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

​Who Is Richer?

The financial estimates suggest a clear distinction in the couple’s net worth. Parineeti Chopra’s net worth is significantly higher than Raghav Chadha’s because of her long-standing career in the film industry, which produces larger and different types of films. The comparison between the couple requires more complex analysis, as they both come from different professional backgrounds.​

Chadha’s public service career shows his disclosed asset base, which remains below that of the average person. Chopra acquired her financial success through her work in the entertainment industry. The two successful people from completely different backgrounds create an engaging contrast because they both achieve public recognition in separate ways.

The couple’s wedding took place in Udaipur at The Leela Palace in September 2023 and was attended by both Bollywood celebrities and political figures—a milestone not just for a family event but also for them becoming a prominent power couple.

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