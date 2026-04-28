The creators of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, have announced that advance bookings are now open. The movie has been in the news ever since the trailer was released.

Announcing the news on social media, the makers shared,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Ek Din marks a significant collaboration, bringing together fresh on-screen chemistry and a story that is expected to blend emotion with relatable storytelling.

Ek Din Cast, Crew & Release Date

Ek Din marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long gap. The iconic duo has previously delivered memorable films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. Ek Din is set to hit theaters on 1st May, 2026.

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