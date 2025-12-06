Aamir Khan’s project Laal Singh Chaddha is a prominent example of how Bollywood can be unforgiving to even its biggest stars. With blockbusters like Lagaan, Dangal, Raja Hindustani, and 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan seemed almost invincible in the industry. But just when he appeared too big to fail, things started falling apart for the superstar.

He faced major setbacks with the box office failures of Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. Let’s look back at the time when Aamir Khan reflected on Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office slump.

Aamir Khan On The Failure Of Laal Singh Chaddha

During his appearance at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 event, Aamir Khan addressed what went wrong with Laal Singh Chaddha, “When my films don’t work, I feel sad. Filmmaking is tough, and sometimes things don’t go as planned. In Laal Singh Chaddha, my performance was a bit too high, and it didn’t work as well as Tom Hanks’ version.”

“When my films fail, I go into a sort of depression for two to three weeks. Then, I sit with my team, analyze what went wrong, and learn from it. I really value my failures because they push me to do better,” Mr. Perfectionist added. (via NDTV)

As a superstar with such a rich filmography, it is really surprising that Aamir would be so affected by his occasional failures. However, it goes on to show just how passionate he is about his craft and how much he cares about providing his audience with quality entertainment.

Aamir Khan Spent A Lot On Laal Singh Chaddha

Earlier in an interview with Komal Nahta on his YouTube show Game Changers, Aamir Khan shared, “I became a little overconfident with Laal Singh Chaddha because I had delivered too many back-to-back hits. That is where I went wrong. Instead of focusing on how much it can earn, I focused on the fact that the film should not result in any losses.”

Aamir admitted that he should have done a risk analysis of the film before investing almost 200 crores in its production. That would have informed him that the movie had the potential to make around 120 crores only.

However, the veteran actor also highlighted the role of the pandemic in this debacle. He didn’t want to leave his production crew stranded during such a difficult time, so he paid them despite a prolonged hiatus in shooting. This also increased the movie’s cost.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Opinion On Laal Singh Chaddha’s Failure

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Rupa D’Souza in Laal Singh Chaddha, shared, “Laal Singh was such a beautiful, honest film. You have such stalwarts like Aamir, who believed in that film. Of course, he was shattered. He met me somewhere, and he said, ‘Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse?’

“What is the meaning of saying this now that I am sorry? I am like, ‘We are actors! I am most proud that you gave me Rupa! I feel what Rupa has done. It has done more for me than what a Singham can do!” she added.

But Aamir Khan’s interviews show that he is at peace with what happened with Laal Singh Chaddha. He has also gifted us successful projects, such as Sitaare Zameen Par and Laapataa Ladies, since then.

