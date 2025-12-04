Sonali Bendre’s story is one of courage wrapped in vulnerability. The beloved Bollywood actress, who has been entertaining audiences for over thirty years, faced one of life’s toughest battles when she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer in 2018.

While the news shook her world, it also pushed her on a journey of acceptance, reflection, and rediscovering strength. In a heartfelt conversation, she revisited the moment she first heard the word “cancer” and how it reshaped her perspective on life, beauty, and herself. Let’s look back at the time when she reminisced about her first reaction to cancer.

Sonali Bendre On Hearing The Diagnosis: “It Felt Like A Nightmare”

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sonali Bendre opened up about her first response to cancer. The actress shared, “When I received my cancer diagnosis, my first thought was, ‘Why me?’ I’d wake up thinking it was all a nightmare; I couldn’t believe that this could happen to me. You start questioning, ‘Why is it me?’ And start accepting that this is happening to you. Then you accept the fact that this is the reality, and how do I move from here?”

From ‘Why Me?’ To ‘Why Not Me?’ — Her Emotional Turning Point

“Instead of ‘Why me’ I started asking, ‘Why not me?’ When I started asking, ‘Why not me?’ It gave me all the reasons why I was more equipped to deal with this situation. I started to feel grateful this wasn’t happening to my sister, my child, or my husband. I think it would be worse for me because to live through somebody you love is so much more difficult and worse,” Bendre added

She continued, “I realised I had the strength to deal with this, and I am strong enough; that’s why I dealt with it. I had resources to go to the hospitals, and the support system to help me through this. Starting to ask ‘Why not me?’ helped me start the healing process.”

Sonali Bendre’s Perception Of Beauty Through The Healing Process

She further spoke about how cancer affected her idea of beauty since she is in the glamour industry. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress said, “I really thought I looked so good in it. Maybe it’s self-love on another level, but honestly, it’s your profession because it’s literally like my face is my fortune. It’s that important because all my life, it has been my bread and butter.”

She added, “It has been the face and the look, and then to not have that is very gut-wrenching because of the profession I come from. I think hair was always a signature for me, and it was gone, but cancer is a teacher for me, and the teaching here was, I think, I can take my ageing in a stride because I went through it, and I know it’s going to go, and that looks are not going to last.”

