Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: Budget Of Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Starrer Revealed

Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures are all set to bring one of the biggest rom-coms of the year with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film is already painting the town red, and the Christmas release seems to be setting an easy target for the film to claim the hit mark at the box office!

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film has already generated a huge anticipation. Fans and audiences are celebrating the vibrant, colourful vibe, the catchy music, and the effortless chemistry of its leads. In fact, the film has already cemented its status as one of the most awaited rom-coms of 2025.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Budget Revealed!

The casting of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a brilliant commercial strategy designed to capture two of the biggest groups – the youth and the family audience. Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures have placed a bet of 90 crore as the investment in the film.

How Much Does TMMTMTTM Need To Be A Hit?

The romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday needs to earn 180 crore at the box office to become a hit. Considering the festive vibe of Christmas and the New Year holiday season around, this might turn an easy target to achieve, more so, with Kartik and Ananya’s box office trajectory with their last films!

In essence, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is not just a feel-good end-of-year entertainer; it is planned and placed to become a commercial hit, changing the box office dynamics of romance and romantic comedies in general! Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the romantic comedy is directed by Sameer Vidvans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. The film hits the theaters on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

