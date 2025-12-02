Tere Ishk Mein Box Office BMS Sales: Dhanush's Rage & Kriti Sanon's Agony Beats Sikandar's Peak Hour

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s romance drama Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by Aanand L Rai, has finally achieved a great peak hour on BMS. With a ticket sale of 24.22K on BookMyShow, the film managed to surpass the peak hour sales of Salman Khan’s Sikandar and ten other Bollywood films of 2025.

Enters Top 10 Peak Hour!

Aanand L Rai’s romance drama, which is getting rave reviews from fans of Dhanush and Raanjhana, enters the top 10 peak hour sales on BMS for a Bollywood film in 2025. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to take a further jump in terms of its peak in the upcoming weekend.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of Tere Ishk Mein have hit 1 million on BMS. In fact, on Monday, December 1, the film managed to bring the third biggest ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the first Monday on BMS after Chhaava’s 613K, and Saiyaara’s 600K. Aanand L Rai’s film registered a ticket sale of 167K on the first Monday.

Check out the peak hour on BMS for Bollywood films in 2025.

War 2: 62.44K Chhaava: 61.28K Saiyaara: 56.79K Sitaare Zameen Par: 34.73K Thamma: 33.06K Raid 2: 29.07K Housefull 5: 28.4K Sky Force: 27.98K Jolly LLB 3: 25.29K Tere Ishk Mein: 24.22K

This is the biggest peak hour for Dhanush in 2025, surpassing the peak hours of Kuberaa, Raayan, and Idli Kadai. In fact, Dhanush delivered the second biggest peak hour for a romantic Bollywood film in 2025, after Saiyaara!

Here are the peak hours of all the Dhanush films of 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein: 24.22K Kuberaa: 22.1K Raayan: 19.22K Idli Kadai: 13.99K

Tere Ishk Mein BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film on BMS after 4 days.

Pre Sales: 150K

Day 1: 263.03K

Day 2: 310.25K

Day 3: 287.98K

Day 4: 166.64K

Total: 1.17 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

