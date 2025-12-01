Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is performing very low at the box office with its pre-sales in the USA. In fact, at this pace, it might not even cross Balayya’s last premiere pre-sales at the USA Box Office. In fact, the film needs a huge push right now to come closer to Balayya’s last pre-sale numbers at the box office.

NBK’s Last Release In The USA

In the USA, the last film to arrive in the theaters starring Nandamuri Balakrishna was Daaku Maharaaj. The film registered a pre-sale of $354K. This was still the second-highest pre-sales for a premiere show for a Balayya film. His upcoming film might lose by a huge margin!

Akhanda 2 Box Office Advance Sales (USA)

Akhanda 2 registered advance sales of $ 190,000 for 306 locations against 827 Shows, with a ticket pre-sale of 7,200. Nandamuri Balakrishna registered only 53% of the total advance sales of Daaku Mahaaraj’s premiere pre-sales.

Will It Enter The Top 5 Pre-Sales?

Currently, NBK’s upcoming sequel needs a major push to match Daaku Maharaaj‘s pre-sales for the premiere day in the USA. If it does so, the film will eventually enter the top 5 pre-sales for a Telugu film in 2025 in the USA.

Take a look at the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office:

They Call Him OG: $1.9 Million Game Changer: $657.9K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: $503K HIT 3: $415.9K Daaku Maharaaj: $354.7K

About Akhanda 2

Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the official synopsis of the film says, “A heartwarming journey explores the connection between children’s innocence, the natural world, and spiritual faith as communities strive for progress.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Registers Only 11% Of The Total Pre-Sales Of His Last Release [Only 4 Days To Go]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News