Manish Malhotra made his production debut with the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq. Starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the leading roles, Vibhu Puri’s directorial is facing strong competition. Dhanush & Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has stolen its thunder, making the journey very challenging. It has witnessed a drop on Saturday. Scroll below for the day 2 report!

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 2

We know both Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh are talented actors. However, they are often seen in supporting roles and have yet to build a box office pull. According to Sacnilk, Gustaakh Ishq earned 45 lakhs on day 2. It suffered a 10% drop from 50 lakhs minted on the opening day.

A slight improvement would have also been appreciated, given that the word-of-mouth is favorable. But the situation does not look very good for Manish Malhotra’s production. It is struggling to drive footfalls, and things are getting tougher due to the box office battle with Tere Ishk Mein, De De Pyaar De 2, Thamma, and other ongoing Bollywood releases.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 50 lakhs

Day 2: 45 lakhs

Total: 95 lakhs

What is the Gustaakh Ishq budget?

According to multiple online reports, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma led romantic drama is mounted on a budget of 25 crores. In two days, the makers have been able to recover less than 1% of the estimated cost. Gustaakh Ishq must pick up the pace, or it will join Phule, Kesari Veer, and other 2025 Bollywood releases as box office flops.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Summary Day 2

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 95 lakhs

India gross: 1.12 crore

