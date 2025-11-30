Wicked: For Good is earning less than its predecessor at the box office consistently. It has once again earned significantly less than Wicked’s second Friday gross, but remains the third biggest Black Friday among live-action shows. The top spot is occupied by Wicked only. It is already the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel is maintaining a consistent performance, remaining at the #2 spot in the domestic box office rankings. The film is experiencing an impressive surge due to the Thanksgiving holiday. It will cross the $250 million mark during this weekend at the domestic box office.

Wicked: For Good’s day 8 box office collection in North America

The Wicked sequel remains at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. Wicked: For Good collected $26.05 million on its second Friday, which was also Black Friday in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the movie witnessed a 106.2% hike from Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day. It is the 12th biggest second Friday ever at the domestic box office.

Records the 3rd biggest Black Friday ever for Live Actions

Wicked: For Good, with its $26.1 million collection this Black Friday, has beaten The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to become the 3rd biggest Black Friday among live-action films at the domestic box office. The Wicked sequel has also scored the 7th biggest Black Friday overall.

Check out the five biggest Black Friday collection live actions:

Wicked – $31.7 million The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $31.6 million Wicked: For Good – $26.1 million The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 – $24.2 million Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – $23 million Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – $22.8 million

How much is the film earning on its second three-day weekend?

According to reports, Jon M Chu‘s film is expected to earn between $65 million and $75 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It has surpassed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and multiple other biggies to become the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025 in just eight days. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

