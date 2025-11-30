Zootopia 2, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, continues to woo the audience during its extended opening weekend. The animated sequel has recorded the second-largest Black Friday ever at the domestic box office. It has been continuously outgrossing Frozen 2’s collection at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel is creating history at the Chinese box office and is likely to become one of the biggest animated movies ever. At this pace, it might just be the second 2025 Hollywood release to cross $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office after Disney’s live-action blockbuster, Lilo & Stitch.

Zootopia 2’s day 3 box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Zootopia 2 collected a solid $38.5 million on Friday at the box office in North America. It has witnessed a massive 95.4% hike from Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. It is the 5th biggest 1st Friday non-opening ever. The film has achieved the 5th rank by surpassing Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

2nd biggest Black Friday ever at the domestic box office

The animated sequel has recorded the second-largest Black Friday gross ever in North America. It has beaten Frozen 2’s $34.1 million and Wicked’s $31.7 million to achieve this fantastic feat.

Moana 2 – $54.4 million Zootopia 2 – $38.5 million Frozen 2 – $34.1 million Wicked – $31.7 million The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $31.6 million

Misses the $100 million milestone but beats Zootopia’s 3-day opening weekend

After three-days of release, Zootopia 2 has collected over $97.7 million at the domestic box office. It missed the $100 million milestone on Friday by a whisker, but it was achieved on Saturday. Meanwhile, the sequel has already surpassed the three-day opening weekend collection of Zootopia. For the unversed, Zootopia collected $75.1 million on its three-day weekend.

Zootopia 2, released on November 26, is tracking to earn between $155 million and $165 million on its five-day opening weekend and a $95-$105 million three-day weekend.

