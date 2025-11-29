Avatar: Fire and Ash is eyeing a massive opening weekend at the box office in North America. The previous two films collectively grossed over $500 million at the domestic box office during their theatrical runs. Avatar 3 is poised to surpass a major milestone at the domestic box office in its opening weekend alone. It might even cross the cumulative total of the Mission Impossible franchise films at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The third installment of Avatar will introduce a new tribe, and there will be a lot of action compared to the previous movies. James Cameron’s threequel is planning to open with a collection similar to the previous movie, but much higher than the original film. The Avatar franchise has given two of the top three highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. It has a huge fan following, and they always eagerly wait to view these visual masterpieces on the biggest screens.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s domestic box office projection in its opening weekend

According to Deadline’s report, James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to earn around $110 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. The opening weekend projection of Avatar 3 is between $100 million and $130 million. For the unversed, Avatar: The Way of Water collected $134 million on its opening weekend in North America; therefore, the third installment’s debut collection will be close to that. Meanwhile, the OG Avatar collected $77.02 million on its debut weekend, recording the lowest opening weekend in the franchise.

Avatar franchise will cross $1.5 billion domestically on its first weekend only

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Avatar collected $785.2 million in its lifetime at the domestic box office. On the other hand, Avatar: The Way of Water clocked in $688.4 million in its domestic run. Therefore, two of the films have already crossed the $1 billion milestone domestically. The franchise has collected $1.47 billion at the domestic box office with its two movies.

Therefore, the franchise needs just $30 million to cross the $1.5 billion domestically. The film is tracking to earn between $110 million and $130 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. Hence, the franchise is expected to cross the $1.5 billion milestone in North America in its first week alone. The franchise could cross the $2 billion milestone at the domestic box office.

What is Avatar 3 about?

The official synopsis states, “A year after settling in with the Metkayina clan, Jake and Neytiri’s family grapples with grief after Neteyam’s death. They encounter a new, aggressive Na’vi tribe, the Mangkwan clan, also called the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang, who has allied with Jake’s enemy, Quaritch, as the conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences.”

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office: Needs A 23% Jump To Break Into 2025’s Global Top 20

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News