Predator: Badlands is facing the pressure of two trending films at the domestic box office: Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good. It had already been facing competition from Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and now two more movies have joined it. Anyway, the sci-fi adventure film is very close to entering the global top 20 grossers, but still needs a significant jump to achieve that. There are other obstacles as well. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the highest-grossing film in the main franchise, with a worldwide collection of over $160 million. The movie will now set new benchmarks within the franchise with its collections. It has thus secured the future of the film series, and fans can expect more Predator movies in the years to come.

How much has the film earned worldwide after 21 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Predator: Badlands experienced a hike of 14% from last Thursday at the domestic box office. It collected $925k on Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day in North America, despite losing 350 screens. After 21 days, the domestic total of Badlands has hit $80.2 million. Internationally, the film’s total stands at $83.6 million, and combined with its domestic total, its global collection is $163.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $80.2 million

International – $83.6 million

Worldwide – $163.8 million

How much more does it need to break into 2025’s global top 20 grossers?

Elle Fanning’s film is on track to cross the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is the 21st-highest-grossing film of 2025 and is targeting a break into the global top 20. To enter the 2025 global top 20 grossers, it must surpass One Battle After Another‘s $202.1 million worldwide collection. Hence, Badlands needs over 23.4% hike to break into the top 20 highest-grossing films list.

However, Predator: Badlands might have to work harder to break into the global top 20, as Zootopia 2 is expected to surpass $200 million worldwide on its opening weekend. Therefore, it will push One Battle After Another out of the top 20, and with that, Elle Fanning’s film will also move further away from the top 20 list. It might catch up and eventually make it to the top 20 global grossers list, but the road has become rockier indeed.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands, featuring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, was released on November 7.

