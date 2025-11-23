After Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Akhanda 2 is the next and last big release of Tollywood in 2025. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the film is a magnum opus, and trade experts are expecting fireworks at ticket windows. However, even though the film has the advantage of being a sequel, it won’t be an easy task to become a clean success at the Indian box office. Mounted on a huge budget, the film will need to do heavy lifting during its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Tollywood action drama is scheduled to release on December 5. Since Akhanda was a big success, expectations for the sequel are high. Also, it marks the reunion of the hit duo of director Boyapati Srinu and Nandamuri Balakrishna, thus making it a film with huge potential. Despite these factors working in its favor, the film is a bit of a risky affair for all those involved.

Akhanda 2 is the most expensive film of Nandamuri Balakrishna!

Reportedly, Akhanda 2 has been mounted on a huge budget of 200 crores. With such a big number, it has become Balayya’s most expensive film ever, thus putting it under immense pressure to deliver big numbers. While a big start is definitely on the cards, the film will need to maintain the momentum in the long run to mark itself safe.

How much does it need to earn to enter the safe zone?

With an estimated cost of 200 crores, Akhanda 2 will need to perform extremely well and earn 200 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. It means that the film must make 200 crore net to avoid being a failure or a losing affair. While the task is really tough, it’s not impossible if word of mouth is positive.

For those who don’t know, Akhanda earned 89 crore net in India. So, in order to enter the safe zone, the sequel will need to score 124.71% more collection than its predecessor.

More about the film

The Akhanda sequel also features Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles. It is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banner of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment. Apart from the original Telugu version, it will also release in Hindi.

