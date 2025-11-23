Vilayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shammi Thilakan in key roles, has failed to make an impact in the first two days at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film registered an underwhelming start, with hopes of a turnaround on day 2. However, it witnessed a shocking trend on the second day as there was a considerable drop in the collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Mollywood drama received mixed reviews from critics worldwide. In terms of performances, both Prithviraj and Shammi have done their job well, but the film suffers due to an inconsistent screenplay and a lengthy run-time. Even among the audience, word of mouth has been average so far. This has clearly impacted the run during the opening weekend itself.

How much did Vilayath Budha earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Vilayath Budha opened on a disappointing note by scoring just 1.7 crores. Due to mixed reactions, it failed to display any jump on day 2; in fact, it suffered a drop of 41.17% and earned an estimated 1 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 2.7 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 3.18 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Vilayath Budha:

Day 1 – 1.7 crores

Day 2 – 1 crore

Total – 2.7 crores

Vilayath Budha is in trouble!

Considering the trend, Vilayath Budha is expected to stay low even on its first Sunday, day 3, and is heading for the opening weekend collection of less than 4.5 crore net. This is a disappointing start, putting the film in big trouble. While there’s no official word about the budget, the film is reportedly mounted on a good enough budget, and it needs a healthy sum to become a success.

Due to the mixed feedback, the film won’t make any significant earnings even after the first weekend. So, it is turning out to be a failure at the Indian box office.

