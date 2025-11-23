Dulquer Salmaan-led Kaantha had a do-or-die situation this weekend, and unfortunately, it failed to keep the chances alive. Despite the moderate budget, the film has failed to enter the safe zone and avoid being a disappointing affair at the Indian box office. Yes, it’s now clear that the film won’t become successful and has secured a losing verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report on day 9!

The period mystery drama thriller registered a fair start, but couldn’t convert it into something big. It underperformed throughout the opening week, but due to its budget of less than 50 crores, the film had a chance to build momentum during the second weekend by picking up well. However, it’s almost the end of the weekend, and it couldn’t make a turnaround.

How much did Kaantha earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

After suffering a big fall on the second Friday, day 8, Kaantha displayed some growth, but the overall collection remained on the lower side. On day 9, it earned 47 lakh, thus showing a slight jump from day 8’s 30 lakh. Compared to Dulquer Salmaan’s last theatrical release, Lucky Baskhar, the film earned 90.87% or 91% less collection on the second Saturday. For those who don’t know, Lucky Baskhar scored 5.15 crores on its second Saturday.

Speaking about the total collection, Kaantha has earned an estimated 21.52 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 25.39 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 20.75 crores

Day 8 – 47 lakh

Day 9 – 30 lakh

Total – 21.52 crores

Kaantha is a losing affair!

Reportedly, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer was made on a budget of 40 crores. Against this, it has earned 21.52 crores, thus recovering 53.8% of the budget. Since it is moving ahead at a slow pace, it won’t make big earnings now and will fail to make a 100% recovery. So, the film has secured a losing affair at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

