Paresh Rawal’s Hindi drama The Taj Story is getting sandwiched amid multiple releases at the ticket windows. Despite that, it is driving footfalls, which is commendable. So far, it has recovered 80% of the estimated budget, but will Zakir Hussain co-starrer enter the safe zone? Scroll below for a detailed day 23 report!

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 23

According to Sacnilk, The Taj Story earned 10 lakhs on day 23. It saw a 100% jump compared to 5 lakhs garnered on the fourth Friday. There’s a long list of releases in Bollywood, including De De Pyaar De 2, 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4, and Thamma, among others. The journey is challenging, but Tushar Amrish Goel’s directorial is still giving a tough fight!

The overall box office collection in India reaches 19.95 crores after 23 days. It is currently the 7th highest-grossing film of Paresh Rawal. The next target is to beat Malamaal Weekly (26.89 crores) to gain the 6th spot, but that may remain out of reach. Including taxes, the gross earnings conclude at 23.54 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 11 crores

Week 2: 6.70 crores

Week 3: 2.12 crores

Day 22: 5 lakhs

Day 23: 10 lakhs

Total: 19.95 crores

Is The Taj Story a success?

Paresh Rawal’s film is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crores. The makers have recovered 80% of the investment so far. The congested ticket windows are making the journey challenging. The Taj Story still needs 5.05 crores to enter the safe zone. The box office collection will further fall during the weekdays. That would make it tougher to achieve the success tag.

The Taj Story Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 19.95 crores

Budget recovery: 80%

India gross: 23.54 crores

