Veteran singer Adnan Sami lashed out at the Grammys for excluding Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain from their memorium. The award ceremony, which honors the creme-de-la-creme of the global music fraternity, paid tribute to the singers and musicians who passed away in the year gone by. However, there was no mention of Hussain, who passed away in December last year. Sami called out the same strongly on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Adnan Sami shared a black and white throwback picture of Zakir Hussain playing the Tabla. He mentioned how Zakir was the recipient of the Grammys four times which makes his exclusion even more disappointing. The ‘Lift Kara De’ singer captioned the same, stating, “Dear Grammys, In your ‘Memoriam’, You inexcusably missed mentioning the passing away of the Greatest Tabla Player in the World who was also a 4 Time Grammy Winner – Ustad ZAKIR HUSSAIN from India ……SHAME ON YOU! (sic).”

Talking about the Grammy Awards that the late Zakir Hussain received, he won awards for the Global Music Performance (2024), Contemporary Instrumental Album (2024), Contemporary World Music Album (2009), and a Classical Crossover Album (2010). The Grammys 2025, which took place on February 3, 2025, had Coldplay frontman Chris Martin perform ‘All My Love’ as a tribute to the deceased. Some of the names included Liam Payne, Quincy Jones, Toby Keith, Cissy Houston, and Rich Homie Quan.

Talking about Zakir Hussain, the legendary Tabla player passed away on December 16, 2024. He died at the age of 73 after a battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. His family’s statement read, “His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time.”

