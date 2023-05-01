Adnan Sami, the renowned musician, composer, and singer, is all set to embark on a ‘Big Arena’ UK tour, starting on the 11th of August 2023 in Leeds, followed by a performance in his hometown of London on the 12th of August, and concluding in Birmingham on the 13th of August.

All his past tours in the UK have been sell outs with record crowds including a ‘Limca World Record’ for being the first Asian Artist to selling out ‘Wembley Arena’ 2 nights in a row for 3 consecutive tours! This tour promises to be a homecoming for the musical maestro.

Born in London, Adnan Sami’s UK tour is a homecoming of sorts for the celebrated artist. His love for the UK and its people is evident, as he reminisces about his childhood and the memories he has of growing up there. Speaking of the tour he says, “UK is always special to me because it’s like a homecoming. I have my childhood memories here & so the love I get from the UK audiences has been extremely special! This time we have a completely brand new show with a whole new orchestra of brilliant musicians & so I’m really excited to perform for one of my favourite audiences in the world! I can’t wait to share the ‘Magic!!”

The tour is already creating a massive buzz among fans, who are waiting for the tickets to go live on 5th May, 2023. Adnan Sami’s UK tour is a testament to his popularity and the universal appeal of his music across all age groups & genres.

Fans can expect to be transported to a magical world of music, where Adnan Sami’s melodies will touch their hearts and leave a lasting impression for what is promised to be a brand new ‘never-seen-before’ show with an audio & visual extravaganza.

