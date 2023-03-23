Singer-musician and composer Adnan Sami has given some of the greatest numbers to us, the audience and his Tera Chehra is still iconic. Originally hailing from Pakistan, he became an Indian citizen in 2016. However, it made the musician face a lot of backlash for his decision. Sami opened up about the things people said regarding his life-changing move. Keep reading to know what people said to him and what Adnan has to say about it.

Adnan is an inspiration for many people for how he physically transformed himself. He spoke about it on various occasions also. He has received a lot of love from music lovers in India and across the globe. His decision to settle here irked a few to spew out vile things about him.

In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Adnan Sami opened up about how people from his native country felt about his decision to become an Indian citizen. He said, “Some people in Pakistan turned around and said, ‘Oh, he has chosen India because he has got more money over there, he’s making more money over there.’ I said, ‘Excuse me, do you have any idea what my family background is? Do you have any idea that money has never been a factor in my life? I have been blessed to have been born and brought up in a very well-to-do, wealthy family. Money, if at all, I have given up a lot, because there’s a tremendous amount of stuff that I could have inherited from there (Pakistan) which I have given away.'”

Speaking about the love and accolades he received from India, Adnan Sami said, “The kind of love and appreciation I got over here overwhelmed me as an artist.” He shared that he ‘felt at home’ here.

Adnan also shared that he understands that these stem from the political tension between the two nations. Speaking of that Adnan Sami said, “I understand why it is a big deal because of the animosity between the two countries. It’s a political issue but the point is, I have nothing to do with politics. I am a musician.”

As per an earlier interview with Mashable India, Adnan Sami shared that it took 18 years for him to acquire Indian citizenship. After a long wait, he finally achieved it in 2016.

