Music composer Adnan Sami has been in the news for reacting to a tweet made by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The original tweet by the CM of Andra Pradesh came after the historic victory of RRR’s song, ‘Natu Natu’ bagging a Golden Globe award. The Veteran singer condemned the Chief Minister’s tweet for calling RRR’s win to be only a Telugu industry victory.

Adnan Sami’s reaction comes out after he lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the latter’s separatist tweet on ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ winning a Golden Globe this year. The tweet said, “The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate M M Keeravaani, S S Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and the entire team of RRR. We are incredibly proud of you! Golden Globes 2023.”

On sharing his reaction, Adnan Sami said that music has no language and boundaries, and has shared a heartfelt video compilation of all his hit tracks from South. The singer says, “Telugu flag? You mean the INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country… Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!”

Post Adnan’s tweet, Minister Rajni Vidadala entered the feud and defended the CM.

Adnan wrote: “For those who try to curtail art within defined parameters, remember that MUSIC HAS NO LANGUAGE & BOUNDARIES.”

The video shared by him is his popular track titled ‘Nenante Naaku’ from the movie ‘Oosaravelli’, ‘Nachave Nizam Pori’,’Thangame Thangame’.

